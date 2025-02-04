Dungannon fire: 'hard to comprehend the mindless cruelty of this act, and the panic and fear caused' - PSNI

Deputy Chief Constable Bobby Singleton has said the house fire in Dungannon on Monday night was started deliterately.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He said: "My thoughts and the thoughts of everyone within the Police Service of Northern Ireland are very much with the four people who were in the house last night and who remain in hospital today.

"Local policing officers responded to a report that children were trapped in a house in Cunninghams Lane, Dungannon just after 8.30pm yesterday evening.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Police were the first emergency responders to arrive at the scene and on arrival, the house was well alight.

The scene at Cunninghams Lane in Dungannon where police officers rescued a man aged 37 and 70-year-old woman along with two children, aged seven and 10, from a house fire on Monday night. Credit: Jonathan Porter/PressEye

“Officers obtained two ladders from neighbouring properties and were able to rescue an unresponsive 70-year-old woman and a young child from the rear of the property.

“A number of the officers then entered the house and brought a second child, and a 37-year-old man to safety.!

Mr Singleton said the adults remain in a critical condition in hospital, while the children, thankfully, as police understand, are presenting in a stable condition.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We can confirm that this fire was started deliberately. It's hard to comprehend the mindless cruelty of this act, and the panic and fear caused to those in the home.

“A 21-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of arson with intent to endanger life and remains in custody at this time.

"Eight officers from the Local Policing Team in Dungannon, two Sergeants and six Constables, were taken to hospital after the fire, including one officer who collapsed after rescuing one of the children from the property.

“I am extremely thankful that our colleagues were released in the early hours of this morning following treatment, although they are still suffering the after effects of smoke inhalation and will be absent from work as a result.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I want to acknowledge the bravery of our police officers, whose only focus when entering the burning building was the safety of those inside.

“They exemplify the qualities we know are held by so many of our colleagues - courage, selflessness and a focus on our community.

"I also want to thank our colleagues from the Northern Ireland Fire & Rescue Service and Northern Ireland Ambulance Service, alongside the residents of Cunninghams Lane, for their support.”

He appealed to the public not to circulate footage of the incident on social media.