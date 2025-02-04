A second person has been arrested in connection with a serious fire at a house in the Cunninghams Lane area of Dungannon on Monday (February 3).

A 15-year-old male was arrested on Tuesday (February 4) evening on suspicion of arson with intent to endanger life.

In an update on the incident, Detective Inspector Ryan said the teenager remains in police custody at this time, assisting with enquiries.

DI Ryan added: “A 21-year-old man also arrested on suspicion of arson with intent to endanger life also remains in police custody this evening.

A police cordon remains in place as officers work to establish the cause of the fire, Picture by Jonathan Porter/PressEye

“Four people were taken to hospital following the fire, which occurred shortly after 8.30pm on Monday evening.

“A man aged 37 and a woman aged 70 remain in a serious condition, while two children, aged 7 and 10, are in a stable condition.

“A police cordon remains in place as officers work alongside the Fire Service to establish the cause of the fire, and we are continuing to appeal to anyone who might have any information which could assist us, to contact 101, quoting reference 1668 of 03/02/25.”