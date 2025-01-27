Dungannon: man (46) arrested after taxi driver reports handgun was pointed at his vehicle
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
The PSNI say that at around 5.30am a taxi driver reported that a man armed with what was described as a handgun, had pointed the weapon at his vehicle in the Market Square area and then drove off.
Police located a suspect on Northland Row a short time later however a weapon was not recovered.
Inspector Long said: “We are currently holding a scene in the town centre and we are carrying out searches in order to establish if a weapon has been dumped in the vicinity. If anyone should locate what they believe to be a firearm, please do not touch it and contact police immediately.”
Anyone with any information that could assist police is asked to call 101, quoting reference 150 27/01/25.