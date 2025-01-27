Mid Ulster police say they are dealing with 'incident' in Dungannon town centre

By Stanley Campbell
Published 27th Jan 2025, 09:32 BST
Updated 27th Jan 2025, 09:33 BST
Police in Mid Ulster say they are currently dealing with an incident in Dungannon town centre.

They said in a social media post that there is no public access to Perry Street pay & display car park at present.

It continues: "Unfortunately access to some business premises has been restricted as a result.

"We are also aware that Vineyard Church, Dungannon had intended to open today as a refuge centre for those still without electricity.

Police say they are currently dealing with an incident in Dungannon. Credit: PSNI
Police say they are currently dealing with an incident in Dungannon. Credit: PSNI
"Those who require such services can still attend Dungannon Leisure Centre which is operating as a refuge centre after Storm Éowyn.

"We apologise for any inconvenience caused and are working to get the area reopened as soon as possible."

