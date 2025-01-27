Mid Ulster police say they are dealing with 'incident' in Dungannon town centre

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Police in Mid Ulster say they are currently dealing with an incident in Dungannon town centre.

They said in a social media post that there is no public access to Perry Street pay & display car park at present.

It continues: "Unfortunately access to some business premises has been restricted as a result.

"We are also aware that Vineyard Church, Dungannon had intended to open today as a refuge centre for those still without electricity.

Police say they are currently dealing with an incident in Dungannon. Credit: PSNI

"Those who require such services can still attend Dungannon Leisure Centre which is operating as a refuge centre after Storm Éowyn.

"We apologise for any inconvenience caused and are working to get the area reopened as soon as possible."