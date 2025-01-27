Mid Ulster police say they are dealing with 'incident' in Dungannon town centre
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
They said in a social media post that there is no public access to Perry Street pay & display car park at present.
It continues: "Unfortunately access to some business premises has been restricted as a result.
"We are also aware that Vineyard Church, Dungannon had intended to open today as a refuge centre for those still without electricity.
"Those who require such services can still attend Dungannon Leisure Centre which is operating as a refuge centre after Storm Éowyn.
"We apologise for any inconvenience caused and are working to get the area reopened as soon as possible."