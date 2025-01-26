Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Police have seized suspected Class B drugs with an estimated street value of approximately £50,000 following a search at a property in the Dungannon area.

The operation was carried out shortly after 9.20pm on Saturday night.

A PSNI spokesperson said District Support Team officers conducted a proactive search of the property and a number of plants were located.

Officers were still at the scene on Sunday morning.

The spokesperson said targeting the drugs supply is a priority for Mid Ulster police.

“We remain committed to tackling the illegal supply and use of drugs, and will continue to investigate those who profit from the consequent misery and harm. “If you have concerns about drugs please do not hesitate to contact police."

Police enquiries are continuing following Saturday’s seizure and anyone who might have any information which could assist is urged to get in touch.

"Please contact the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference number 1882 of 25/01/25. Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 which is 100 per cent anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime,” added the police spokesperson.