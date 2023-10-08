A man is receiving hospital treatment for serious head injuries after being found unconscious in Dungannon.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Police are investigating reports that he had been attached by a group of up to 30 males.

Detectives are appealing for information following the discovery of the unconscious victim at Sloan Street in the early hours of Sunday (October 8).

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NorthernIrelandWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A police spokesperson said: “After receiving reports of a group of males armed with knives at Market Square and Irish Street, at around 3.20am on Sunday morning, a police patrol was immediately sent to the area.

Detectives are appealing for information following the discovery of an unconscious man at Sloan Street, Dungannon, in the early hours of Sunday, October 8. Picture: Pacemaker

"Officers did not locate any armed men but on conducting a tour of the area, they discovered an unconscious man at Sloan Street. Witnesses at Sloan Street stated that a group of up to 30 males had attacked the man before fleeing the area on foot.

"The man was taken by ambulance to hospital where he remains receiving treatment for serious head injuries.