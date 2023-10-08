Dungannon: Man suffers serious head injuries after 'attack by up to 30 armed males'
Police are investigating reports that he had been attached by a group of up to 30 males.
Detectives are appealing for information following the discovery of the unconscious victim at Sloan Street in the early hours of Sunday (October 8).
A police spokesperson said: “After receiving reports of a group of males armed with knives at Market Square and Irish Street, at around 3.20am on Sunday morning, a police patrol was immediately sent to the area.
"Officers did not locate any armed men but on conducting a tour of the area, they discovered an unconscious man at Sloan Street. Witnesses at Sloan Street stated that a group of up to 30 males had attacked the man before fleeing the area on foot.
"The man was taken by ambulance to hospital where he remains receiving treatment for serious head injuries.
"Detectives investigating this incident would ask anyone with mobile phone or dashcam footage or any information which could assist with their enquiries, to call them on the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference number 366 08/10/23.”