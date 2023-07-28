A mother of five spotted driving a Jeep erratically in Dungannon, has lost her licence for 12 months at the local Magistrates Court on Wednesday.

Teresa Elechi (40) from Windmill Drive, Dungannon, was also fined £150 with a £15 offender’s levy for failing to provide a specimen at Quarry Lane on June 27 last.

Counsel prosecuting said police signalled for the jeep to stop and on speaking to the defendant noticed her eyes were glazed, her speech was slurred and there was a strong smell of intoxicating liquor.

She was conveyed to Dungannon custody suite where she failed to provide a specimen of breath when required by police.

Defence lawyer Blaine Nugent explained the defendant had been taking prescription medication and she did provide a roadside specimen.