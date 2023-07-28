Register
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
NatWest boss quits over Nigel Farage’s bank account row
Randy Meisner: founding member of The Eagles dies aged 77
Prince Harry legal battle with media set set for High Court trial
British rapper who became ISIS killer found dead in prison cell
Sinead O’Connor dead at the age of 56
Gran Canaria hit with wildfires - flights now at risk

Dungannon mum spotted driving Jeep erratically loses licence

A mother of five spotted driving a Jeep erratically in Dungannon, has lost her licence for 12 months at the local Magistrates Court on Wednesday.
By Mid Ulster Court Reporter
Published 28th Jul 2023, 09:07 BST
Updated 28th Jul 2023, 09:09 BST

Teresa Elechi (40) from Windmill Drive, Dungannon, was also fined £150 with a £15 offender’s levy for failing to provide a specimen at Quarry Lane on June 27 last.

Counsel prosecuting said police signalled for the jeep to stop and on speaking to the defendant noticed her eyes were glazed, her speech was slurred and there was a strong smell of intoxicating liquor.

Read More
All-Island Strategic Rail Review: Tyrone connections outlined as part of proposa...
Dungannon Courthouse. Credit: National WorldDungannon Courthouse. Credit: National World
Dungannon Courthouse. Credit: National World
Most Popular

She was conveyed to Dungannon custody suite where she failed to provide a specimen of breath when required by police.

Defence lawyer Blaine Nugent explained the defendant had been taking prescription medication and she did provide a roadside specimen.

Mr Nugent said the defendant is a single mother with five children whose ages range from 15 to 21, and the loss of her licence will have a significant impact on her life.