Major towns in Co Tyrone could be connected to the rail network if recommendations in the All-Island Strategic Rail Review (AISRR) are delivered.

The Department of Transport (Ireland) and the Department for Infrastructure (Northern Ireland) published a report on the AISRR on July 25.

The review was launched in 2021 by Eamon Ryan, Minister for Transport Ireland, and Nichola Mallon, then Minister at the Department for Infrastructure in the Stormont Assembly.

It is the first all-island rail review, setting out 30 recommendations for developing a rail network that would significantly benefit commuters, communities, businesses, the environment and economies in both jurisdictions.

One of the key sections in the report’s findings is with regards to the creation of new regional connections.

Extending the railway into Tyrone (from Portadown to Dungannon, Omagh, Strabane), Derry/Londonderry, and onto Donegal (Letterkenny) is one of the recommendations made in this area.

Proposals are also being put forward for developing the railway to boost connectivity in the North Midlands, from Mullingar to Cavan, Monaghan, Armagh and Portadown.

The review also proposes connecting Belfast International Airport to the railway network.

A DfI spokesperson stated: “If the review’s recommendations are implemented in full across the coming decades, the capital cost is estimated to be €36.8bn/£30.7bn in 2023 prices.

“Of this, the estimated capital cost that would apply to Ireland would total approximately €27.6bn/£23.0bn. If this investment was split evenly across 25 years in 2023 prices, then it would amount to annual capital investment in the rail system of €1.00bn/£0.92bn per annum over and above existing plans.

“Similarly, for NI the total capital cost estimate in 2023 prices is €9.2bn/£7.7bn, which is approximately €0.37bn/£0.31bn per annum over a 25-year period.

“All material associated with the SEA consultation process can be accessed via https://www.infrastructure-ni.gov.uk/consultations/all-island-strategic-rail-review-strategic-environmental-assessment-and-draft-report

"Interested parties can make submissions to [email protected] by 11.59pm on September 29.

“Following the consultation period, the Minister for Transport and Government as well as Minister for Infrastructure will be asked to approve the final review incorporating any changes as a result of the consultation.