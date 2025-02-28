Detectives from the PSNI’s Major Investigation Team investigating the murder of a pensioner in Dungannon have made two more arrests.

Detective Chief Inspector Kerrie Foreman said: “Last night, Sunday, March 2, we arrested a 33-year-old man on suspicion of murder, while a 27-year-old woman was also arrested on suspicion of perverting the course of justice. They both remain in custody as enquiries continue."

Two men, both aged 30, were also arrested over the weekend in connection with the murder and remain in custody at this time while enquiries continue.

The arrests come after a man in his 70s was found with serious injuries on the living room floor of a flat in the Lisnahull area on Thursday, February 27.

Police at the scene of the murder in the Corrainey Park area of Dungannon. Picture: Press Eye

Police received a report of the serious assault in Corrainey Park at around 8pm.

Officers attended, alongside colleagues from the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service who provided medical treatment at the scene.

The victim was pronounced deceased a short time afterwards.

Det Chief Insp Foreman added: "We continue to investigate this senseless attack, and would reiterate our appeal to anyone who believes they may have information that could assist us with our investigation to contact 101 quoting reference number 1576 27/02/25.”

Photos and footage, including CCTV, mobile phone or dashcam footage, can be shared with police through the Major Incident Public Portal at https://mipp.police.uk

A report can also be made using the online reporting form via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport

Alternatively, information can also be provided anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org