An undertaker, who was caught ‘scrolling’ on a ‘shopping site’ while driving, was checking an online bid, a court has been told.

Alan Gerald Wray, aged 53, from Beechill Park, Dungannon appeared before Craigavon Magistrates Court where he pleaded guilty to using a mobile phone while driving.

Craigavon courthouse. Picture: Tony Hendron.

Wray, who is a self-employed undertaker, had been driving along the Northway in Portadown on April 29 this year at around 5.45pm when he was spotted by police, the court heard.

A prosecutor outlined that a police car pulled alongside the defendant’s vehicle where police saw him holding a mobile phone whilst driving.

When officers spoke to the driver it was “observed on the mobile phone screen” that the defendant “appeared to be scrolling regarding online shopping”, she told the court.

When cautioned, the defendant did not reply and a Fixed Penalty Notice was issued. However, it was noted the defendant had requested a court hearing on the matter.

Wray’s solicitor, Mr Conor Downey, explained that his client, prior to driving his vehicle, had “put a bid in for an item” on one of these “auction-type rooms”.

"As he was going along the traffic was quite slow. The phone had pinged. He very stupidly reached for the phone and checked to see the status of the auction item,” said Mr Downey.

The solicitor revealed his client is a single, self-employed man who already has three penalty points on his licence.

Mr Downey also revealed his client would have taken the Fixed Penalty Notice but had been given “advice” from someone who wasn’t a legal representative that he could get the points reduced by going to court.

“He’s taken time off work today. He’s an undertaker in the local area. A very well-respected gentleman with a completely clear record. He is taking the matter very seriously indeed,” said Mr Downey.

District Judge Michael Ranaghan told Mr Downey that his intervention would keep the defendant “on the road”.

The district judge fined Wray £215 plus the £15 offender levy and gave him six penalty points. The defendant was given 12 weeks to pay the fine.