Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Detectives from PSNI’s Organised Crime Branch arrested a man following the stop and search operation onTuesday.

Cash worth around £50,000 was also seized.

Police said officers stopped a vehicle travelling on the Omagh Road at approximately 2.30pm.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NorthernIrelandWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Suspected cocaine and cash seized in Dungannon. Picture: PSNI

Advertisement

Advertisement

A search of the vehicle uncovered suspected cocaine with an estimated street value of £200,000 and cash in both Euro and Sterling denominations with a combined total value of approximately £50,000.

As a result, a 41-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of possession of a Class A controlled drug with intent to supply and possession of criminal property.

Detective Inspector Sweeney said: “This stop, seizure and arrest resulted from an ongoing investigation into serious and organised criminality.

"We remain determined to remove harmful drugs from our streets and to remove money and assets from those who trade in such drugs.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"We rely on information from the communities affected to allow us to make such seizures and continue to disrupt organised criminality.