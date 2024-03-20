Dungannon vehicle search leads to seizure of £200,000 worth of suspected cocaine and cash
Detectives from PSNI’s Organised Crime Branch arrested a man following the stop and search operation onTuesday.
Cash worth around £50,000 was also seized.
Police said officers stopped a vehicle travelling on the Omagh Road at approximately 2.30pm.
A search of the vehicle uncovered suspected cocaine with an estimated street value of £200,000 and cash in both Euro and Sterling denominations with a combined total value of approximately £50,000.
As a result, a 41-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of possession of a Class A controlled drug with intent to supply and possession of criminal property.
Detective Inspector Sweeney said: “This stop, seizure and arrest resulted from an ongoing investigation into serious and organised criminality.
"We remain determined to remove harmful drugs from our streets and to remove money and assets from those who trade in such drugs.
"We rely on information from the communities affected to allow us to make such seizures and continue to disrupt organised criminality.
"If you have any information about this type of activity, please contact us on 101. You can also make a report at psni.police.uk/report, or anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 and crimestoppers-uk.org/”