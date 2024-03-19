Hopes raised Cookstown Community Centre can be saved from closure in September
Sinn Féin councillor John McNamee is planning to meet representatives later this week to discuss a way forward.
The Community Centre at Fairhill in the town recently announced on social media that it was unable to recruit enough volunteers.
The post reads: “It is with “deep sadness and regret” that the members must announce the closure of the centre, effective from 1st September 2024. Despite our efforts, we have been unable to recruit enough volunteers to maintain the core number needed to abide by our Constitution.
“Upon discussion with the Landlord, he accepted that the situation had become untenable and accepted our six months' notice to quit our lease. We will of course honour all booked dates up until the agreed date of closure.
“We would like to take this opportunity, to thank everyone who supported us in our endeavour to open the centre for all to use. We enjoyed breathing new life into those old walls and welcoming many varied groups to use the wonderful facilities. However it is sadly no longer viable for us to remain open. Many thanks to everyone who came through our doors!”
Councillor McNamee said the facility is used by dozens of groups every day of the week and its closure would have a big impact on the community.
"I aim to meet with representatives to see if we can find volunteers because we would not want to lose the Centre.