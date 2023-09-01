Information posted on a Dungiven bus shelter claiming to contain details of three serving officers was incorrect, police have said.

In an update on the incident this evening (Friday), Assistant Chief Constable Chris Todd said: “We are aware that a poster claiming to contain details of three serving officers was placed near a bus shelter on Chapel Road in Dungiven last night, Thursday 31 August.

“This was a clear attempt to intimidate police officers, staff and their families but police can confirm that the information contained on the poster is incorrect.

“We have commenced an investigation into this matter and I appeal to anyone with any information relating to this incident to contact police on 101. We are particularly keen to hear from anyone who was travelling through Dungiven last night and who has any dash cam footage.”

Police are appealing for information over the bus shelter poster incident. Picture By: Arthur Allison/Pacemaker Press

Earlier, the senior officer said staff involved had been contacted to make them aware and recognise the impact this may have on them and their families.

“The safety and welfare of all our officers and staff remains our priority and additional security and reassurance patrols have already been implemented across Northern Ireland as part of our organisational response.”

Widespread concern and anger was expressed last month after a major data breach compromised the personal and employment details of thousands of PSNI officers and civilian staff.

