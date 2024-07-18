Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A man has been arrested following the discovery of thousands of counterfeit designer items which the PSNI said represents a potential brand loss of more than £500,000 to the designer labels.

The 28-year-old was arrested, and a substantial quantity of counterfeit goods recovered, as a result of searches of a residential and business property in Dungiven.

The operation was carried out by North West CID with the support of the Police Service’s Tactical Support Group, Neighbourhood Policing Officers and District Support officers.

The man was arrested on suspicion of possessing items that breach a registered trademark and possessing article infringing copyright. He has since been released on bail pending further enquiries.

Some of the counterfake watches and footwear seized by police. Picture: PSNI

Police said thousands of items of suspected counterfeit designer clothing, trainers, handbags and watches were seized and the initial assessment by police is that these counterfeit designer goods would have represented well over £500,000 loss of value to the brands concerned.

Detective Inspector Gareth Lavery said: “It is easy to see the buying of fake goods as a harmless and victimless crime, but this couldn’t be further from the truth.

"While it may seem like a bargain to buy a designer item, people need to think of the consequences. Counterfeit goods are made by people in all parts of the world in terrible conditions with workers often trafficked or involved in human slavery. Low quality manufacturing can also make products dangerous to wear or use.

Some of the designer clothing seized by police. Picture: PSNI

“Profits from counterfeit goods help to fund other crime including drug supply, human trafficking, organised crime groups and money laundering. The counterfeit trade impacts the UK economy with the loss of millions of pounds of revenue each year which could be put towards public services and the national infrastructure. I would urge people to reconsider their choices when faced with the option to buy fake goods and ask that if anyone encounters a counterfeit seller they report them."

Anyone with information is asked to contact police by calling 101 or by submitting a report online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/