Dungiven security alert investigation: four men released from police custody
Four men, who were arrested by detectives on suspicion of terrorism-related offences, have been released from police custody following questioning.
The men, aged 22 and 35 and two aged 55, were arrested in connection with a three-day security alert in the Dungiven area that ended on Monday (February 26) evening.
Detectives are continuing to appeal for information and anyone that could help with ongoing enquiries into the investigation is asked to call 101, quoting reference number 1210 24/02/23.
A report, police added, can also be submitted online using the non-emergency reporting form or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.