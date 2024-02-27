Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The men, aged 22 and 35 and two aged 55, were arrested in connection with a three-day security alert in the Dungiven area that ended on Monday (February 26) evening.

Detectives are continuing to appeal for information and anyone that could help with ongoing enquiries into the investigation is asked to call 101, quoting reference number 1210 24/02/23.

