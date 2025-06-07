Dunmurry 5G mast fire 'being treated as deliberate', says PSNI
The fire took place at the Springbank Industrial Estate in Dunmurry on Saturday afternoon.
A PSNI spokesperson said: “Shortly after 2:40pm, it was reported that a 5G mast has been set alight in the area. Colleagues from Northern Ireland Fire & Rescue Service attended and extinguished the fire.
"Enquiries are continuing and at this stage, the fire is being treated as deliberate ignition.
"We are appealing to anyone who was in the area and who may have information, dashcam or other footage, to contact us on 101, quoting reference number 801 07/06/25.”