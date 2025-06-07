Dunmurry 5G mast fire 'being treated as deliberate', says PSNI

By Valerie Martin
Published 7th Jun 2025, 18:24 BST

Police are treating a fire at 5G mast on the outskirts of Belfast as a suspected deliberate incident.

The fire took place at the Springbank Industrial Estate in Dunmurry on Saturday afternoon.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “Shortly after 2:40pm, it was reported that a 5G mast has been set alight in the area. Colleagues from Northern Ireland Fire & Rescue Service attended and extinguished the fire.

"Enquiries are continuing and at this stage, the fire is being treated as deliberate ignition.

"We are appealing to anyone who was in the area and who may have information, dashcam or other footage, to contact us on 101, quoting reference number 801 07/06/25.”

