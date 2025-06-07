Five people were taken to hospital following a major incident involving chemicals at factory premises near Magheralin late on Friday night.

Another 12 people received treatment at the scene.

Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service (NIFRS) crews were called to the site at 10.23pm, with four fire appliances and a Command Support Unit attending the scene along with a number of emergency ambulances, a Hazardous Area Response Team, a doctor and police.

The Northern Ireland Ambulance Service declared a ‘major Incident’ as a result of 17 people having to receive treatment.

Five were taken to hospital after a major incident in Magheralin. Picture: Pacemaker (stock image).

Of the 17 people treated, five were transferred to hospital, including two firefighters. It is understood that all have since been discharged.

A spokesperson for the NIFRS said: “There was no risk to the public beyond the site, however NIFRS implemented a precautionary 100 meter exclusion zone.

"The incident was br ought under control in conjunction with the site operator and all emergency services left the scene at 4.50am.”

A PSNI spokesperson said: “Police received a request for traffic management assistance from colleagues at Northern Ireland Fire & Rescue Service at around 11pm on Friday.

"The request followed a reported chemical spill at a factory in the Steps Road area of Magheralin. After a number of people were identified as affected by the spillage, a major incident was declared.

"It was established that there was no risk to the wider public and all emergency services left the scene at around 4.45am.”