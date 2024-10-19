Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A man has been arrested following a serious assault in the Queensway area of Dunmurry in the early hours of Saturday morning.

A 21-year-old man was arrested on Sunday in connection with the investigation on suspicion of grievous bodily harm with intent and possession of offensive weapon with intent to commit an indictable offence.

Police said he has been taken to custody as enquiries continue.

They said the victim of the assault, a 24-year-old man, is still in a stable condition in hospital.

Detectives investigating a serious assault in the Queensway area of Dunmurry in the early hours of Saturday morning have made an arrest. Picture: Pacemaker (stock image)

In an earlier statement, police said the victim had suffered serious facial injuries after reportedly being struck with a glass item.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “Police received a report at approximately 1am that a man aged in his 20s had been assaulted after an argument ensued outside licensed premises in the Queensway area.

"When leaving the bar the victim is alleged to have been assaulted by one of the men who was involved in the verbal altercation.

"He attacked the victim to his face with a glass item – resulting in serious facial injuries.

"Officers attended who provided first aid to the man at the scene. He was subsequently transported to hospital for treatment to his injuries and remains in a stable condition.

"Our enquiries are continuing and anyone with information about what happened or who witnessed the assault is asked to contact police on 101, quoting reference number 92 19/10/24.”