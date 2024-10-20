Storm Ashley: Met Office upgrades weather warning to amber for parts of Northern Ireland

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Met Office has upgraded its weather warning in Northern Ireland to a more severe level

With Storm Ashley forecast to make its presence known throughout Sunday, forecasters have now put an amber warning in place from 1pm to 8pm in north and western areas.

A yellow warning is still in place for all parts of Northern Ireland.

A renewed appeal has also been made for the public to only travel if absolutely necessary.

The forecast for strong winds has also impacted on all forms of travel.

A PSNI spokesperson urged everyone to be mindful of difficult conditions on the roads.

"Please drive slowly, and increase your stopping distance from the vehicle in front. Be aware of potential hazards such as fallen trees and standing water, and show consideration for other road users.”

Trafficwatch NI said reports are starting to come in of flooding and fallen trees.

An amber warning is now in place for some areas. Picture: Met Office

"Please only travel if you have to today and travel with extreme care,” a spokesperson said.

Translink warned of possible delays disruption to bus and rails services between Sunday and Monday. Passengers are advised to allow extra time for their journeys.

At Belfast City Airport, all Aer Lingus flights to and from the airport have been cancelled.

Meanwhile, sailings to and from Northern Ireland have also been affected.

P&O sailings from Larne and Cairnryan have been cancelled on Sunday, and Stena Line has also cancelled some sailings between Belfast and Cairnryan.

The RNLI has warned of the dangers of high winds in coastal areas.

Portrush RNLI posted on social media: “The Met Office is reporting that Storm Ashley could case major disruption to travel and that injuries and danger to life could occur from large waves and beach material being thrown onto sea fronts, coastal roads and properties.

"Our advice as always is - stay back, stay high and stay dry. Don’t take any unnecessary risks and stay safe.”

Bangor RNLI urged the public to only travel if absolutely necessary and to stay away from the shoreline and sea if possible.

"If you see anyone in trouble or if you are experiencing difficulty by the shore or on the water call 999 or 112 and ask for the Coastguard,” a spokesperson said.