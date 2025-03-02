A man has been fined by a Lisburn court after being found in possession of herbal cannabis.

Dylan Mitchell, 22, whose address was given as Bell Steel Manor in Dunmurry, appeared before Lisburn Magistrates Court on Thursday, February 27, charged with possession of a Class B drug, namely cannabis.

The court heard that on Friday, July 5, 2024 at 2.40am police had reason to stop a vehicle on the McKinstry Road in Dunmurry.

After speaking to the driver, the police noted a smell of cannabis.

The defendant then handed over a bag containing a small amount of herbal cannabis, which the court was told was less than 1g.

The defendant made full admission to the possession of the drugs and was said to have shown remorse.

He was then told by police that the matter would be reported.

Defence told the court: “It was a small amount and he made full admission. This is a man who appears before the court with just one previous incident approximately one year before this incident.

"There is an issue around whether he is fully abstinent. He reports he hasn’t had any issues since July and has been attempting to get his life together.”

District Judge Rosie Watters, who noted that the defendant was a boxer who had a dislocated shoulder, said: "I will deal with it by a monetary penalty. Certainly if you are in my court that won’t be an option again,” she warned the defendant.

Ms Watters imposed a fine of £200, an offender’s levy of £15, and issued an order for the destruction of the drugs.