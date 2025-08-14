Dunmurry man banned from the roads after being found drunk and asleep behind the wheel of a car

A Dunmurry man who was said to be “enjoying the festivities” on the Twelfth has been fined and disqualified from driving after being found drunk and asleep behind the wheel of a car.

Stephen Wylie, 60, whose address was given as Hornbeam Road, appeared before Lisburn Magistrates Court charged with driving with excess alcohol in breath.

The court heard that on July 12, 2025 police on mobile patrol in the Hornbeam Road area at 3am observed a vehicle at the side of the road.

It was reported that the driver was asleep and the smell of intoxicating liquor was noted. The defendant failed the preliminary roadside breath test.

Dunmurry man banned from the roads for drink driving. Pic credit: Google

A further test was carried out in custody, which gave an evidential reading of 58 micrograms of alcohol per 100 millilitres of breath, the legal limit being 35 micrograms of alcohol per 100 millilitres of breath.

He was interviewed and confirmed that he had driven after having a few pints.

Defence told the court: “He had been out enjoying the festivities and had driven a very short distance. He had been in the car less than 30 seconds.

“He was outside his mother’s house. As her lights were off he thought he would sleep in the car rather than disturb her.

"He has lost his job as a delivery driver for Tesco as a result of this offence.”

District Judge Rosie Watters disqualified the defendant from driving for 12 months, which will be reduced to nine months on the completion of a drink driving course.

She also imposed a fine of £250, and an offender’s levy of £15.