A Dunmurry man has been banned from the roads for three years and fined £500 after admitting to drink driving.

Stephen James Wilson, 32, whose address was given as Glengoland Gardens in Dunmurry, appeared before Lisburn Magistrates Court charged with driving with excess alcohol in breath.

The court heard that on June 9, 2023 at 4.10pm police observed a car on the McKinstry Road in Lisburn. It was noted that the police saw the vehicle hitting the kerbs several times.

They stopped the vehicle and the defendant failed a roadside breath test.

Dunmurry man banned from driving for three years. Pic credit: Google

The defendant was then was conveyed to the custody suite, where a breath test gave a lower evidential reading of 71 micrograms per 100 millilitres of breath, the legal limit being 35 micrograms per 100 millilitres of breath.

Defence told the court the defendant and his partner had been dog sitting for a relative at the time.

He stated: “He and his partner were drinking and hadn’t intended leaving the address. However the defendant’s partner took unwell with some kind of seizure. The defendant got into the car to retrieve medication and at that stage the police stopped him when he was driving erratically.

"He is now subject to a minimum three year driving ban and it will have serious implications for him to continue employment as a car mechanic.”