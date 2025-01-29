Dunmurry man drove without insurance after cover was cancelled as payments had not been made

A Dunmurry man has been fined and given penalty points after he pleaded guilty to driving without insurance.

Joseph Trevor McConkey, 66, whose address was given as Willow Gardens in Dunmurry, appeared unrepresented before Lisburn Magistrates Court on Thursday, January 23, charged with using a motor vehicle without insurance.

The court heard that on April 7, 2024 police stopped a vehicle being driven by the defendant on the Lambeg Road in Lisburn.

Checks by the police showed the vehicle was not insured.

Lisburn courthouse. Pic credit: GoogleLisburn courthouse. Pic credit: Google
The defendant was asked by the police to produce his insurance documentation and, after checking, he discovered the insurance had been cancelled by the company after payments had not been made by the defendant’s bank.

District Judge Rosie Watters imposed a fine of £200 and an offender’s levy of £15. She also endorsed the defendant’s driving licence with six penalty points,

The defendant was given 20 weeks to pay the fines.

