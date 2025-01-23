Lagan Valley MLA joins Dogs Trust to discuss responsible dog breeding and rehoming

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Lagan Valley MLA Robbie Butler met with representatives from Dogs Trust at an event hosted by the charity in Stormont, with the aim of improving welfare for dogs and their owners.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The charity held the event in Parliament Buildings to raise awareness of the need for responsible dog breeding and rehoming, and how current legislation could be improved within Northern Ireland.

At the event, representatives from Dogs Trust spoke to MLAs from across the political spectrum about the need for regulation of Animal Welfare Establishments, including rehoming organisations.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Butler said: “I am pleased to support Dogs Trust in raising awareness of key dog welfare related issues, including improving current breeding legislation.

Lagan Valley MLA Robbie Butler recently met with representatives of the Dog's Trust during an event at Stormont. Pic credit: Contributed by Robbie Butler MLA

"I want the Northern Ireland Assembly to prioritise this to ensure we have a system of breeding and selling that has total traceability.

"We need to suitably protect the dogs and the buyer and hold breeders to a high standard of animal welfare.

"Given the local context of Max the dog who is at the centre of Lisburn and Castlereagh City Council deliberations it is evident that current legislation is coming up short.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Public safety and animal welfare could be managed better if we are prepared to show ambition in the legislative space.”

Dogs Trust Public Affairs Manager, Alex Findlow said: “We were delighted to visit the Northern Ireland Assembly this/last week to meet with MLAs to discuss the regulation of dog breeding and the rehoming sector.

"Thank you to Mr Butler who attended and spoke to us about our four-legged friends. We are grateful to have their interest and support.

“We look forward to continuing to work with MLAs on a range of issues to improve dog welfare within Northern Ireland, including the review of dog breeding regulations, which is due to be introduced by DAERA Minister Andrew Muir MLA.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We continue our calls on the Northern Ireland Assembly to introduce and improve legislation which will ensure that puppies, dogs, and their owners are given the best possible start for a healthy and happy life.”

Dogs Trust has a rehoming centre in Ballymena which this month will be officially reopened after major redevelopment transforming the facilities, originally opened in 1970, into a world-class centre incorporating the latest advances in kennel design and dog welfare.