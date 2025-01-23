Lagan Valley MLA joins Dogs Trust to discuss responsible dog breeding and rehoming
The charity held the event in Parliament Buildings to raise awareness of the need for responsible dog breeding and rehoming, and how current legislation could be improved within Northern Ireland.
At the event, representatives from Dogs Trust spoke to MLAs from across the political spectrum about the need for regulation of Animal Welfare Establishments, including rehoming organisations.
Mr Butler said: “I am pleased to support Dogs Trust in raising awareness of key dog welfare related issues, including improving current breeding legislation.
"I want the Northern Ireland Assembly to prioritise this to ensure we have a system of breeding and selling that has total traceability.
"We need to suitably protect the dogs and the buyer and hold breeders to a high standard of animal welfare.
"Given the local context of Max the dog who is at the centre of Lisburn and Castlereagh City Council deliberations it is evident that current legislation is coming up short.
"Public safety and animal welfare could be managed better if we are prepared to show ambition in the legislative space.”
Dogs Trust Public Affairs Manager, Alex Findlow said: “We were delighted to visit the Northern Ireland Assembly this/last week to meet with MLAs to discuss the regulation of dog breeding and the rehoming sector.
"Thank you to Mr Butler who attended and spoke to us about our four-legged friends. We are grateful to have their interest and support.
“We look forward to continuing to work with MLAs on a range of issues to improve dog welfare within Northern Ireland, including the review of dog breeding regulations, which is due to be introduced by DAERA Minister Andrew Muir MLA.
“We continue our calls on the Northern Ireland Assembly to introduce and improve legislation which will ensure that puppies, dogs, and their owners are given the best possible start for a healthy and happy life.”
Dogs Trust has a rehoming centre in Ballymena which this month will be officially reopened after major redevelopment transforming the facilities, originally opened in 1970, into a world-class centre incorporating the latest advances in kennel design and dog welfare.