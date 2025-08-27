Dunmurry man fined and given penalty points for driving at 'inappropriate' speed

By Lisburn Court Reporter
Published 27th Aug 2025, 06:00 BST
A Dunmurry man has been fined and given three penalty points for speeding.

James Doyle, 29, whose address was given as Glasvey Walk in Dunmurry appeared before Lisburn Magistrates Court on Thursday, August 21.

The court heard that on February 18, 2025 at 1.40pm at Kingsway in Dunmurry, police recorded the defendant driving at 48mph in a 30mph zone.

The defendant was offered a fixed penalty fine, however it was stated that he did not take this up within the allocated time period.

Lisburn courthouse. Pic credit: Googleplaceholder image
Lisburn courthouse. Pic credit: Google

A defence lawyer told the court: “He has no record in terms of driving offences. His licence is less than two years old.

"He was driving his cousin’s car and his speed was inappropriate.”

District Judge Rosie Watters imposed a fine of £100, as well as an offender’s levy of £15.

She also endorsed the defendant’s driving licence with three penalty points.

The defendant was given 10 weeks to pay the fines.

