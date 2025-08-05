Dunmurry man fined for stealing kitchen roll, toilet roll, mop and bucket from B&Q

A Dunmurry man has been fined and ordered to pay restitution after he admitted stealing a number of items from B&Q at Sprucefield.

Darryl Kerr, 30, whose address was given as Glenburn Road in Dunmurry, appeared before Lisburn Magistrates Court on Thursday, July 31, 2025 charged with theft of items to the value of £95.50 from the local store.

The court heard that on November 3, 2024 police attended B&Q at Sprucefield following the report of a theft.

Staff at B&Q indicated that a man had entered the store and had taken kitchen roll, toilet roll, a mop and bucket without paying.

During questioning the defendant stated that he had pre-paid for the items and was simply collecting them. However, staff at the store confirmed that this was not the case.

Defence told the court the defendant had suffered a brain injury and that he had "pleaded guilty at the first opportunity”.

Defence also advised that the defendant had brought restitution in the amount of £95.50 with him to court.

District Judge Rosie Watters imposed a fine of £150, as well as an offender’s levy of £15.

Ms Watters also ordered that the defendant pay restitution to B&Q for the value of the items taken.

During sentencing the District Judge commented: “On this occasion I will deal with it by way of a monetary penalty but if this sort of thing continues I wouldn’t be able to do that.”

Ms Watters allowed the defendant 15 weeks to pay the fine.