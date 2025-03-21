A man has been handed a four-month prison sentence after pleading guilty to stealing meat from a Lisburn store with the intention of selling it to fund a drug habit.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

James Edward John Bonner, 51, whose address was given as Ballybog Road in Dunmurry, appeared before Lisburn Magistrates Court charged with theft.

The court heard that on June 21, 2024, police attended the Eurospar at Lady Wallace Road in Lisburn following the report of the theft of a large amount of meat.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The defendant was seen entering the store and going to the fridge, where he met another man who handed him a bag.

Wallace Village Eurospar in Lisburn. Pic credit: Google

The defendant filled the bag with several packets of meat, including stuffed roasts.

He then walked towards the doors, lifted two finger donuts and left the store without attempting to pay for the items.

It was stated that the value of the meat stolen was £164.87.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The defendant was identified from CCTV footage. He was interviewed but made no comment.

A defence lawyer told the court: “Meat is easily resalable. This was stolen to fund his drug habit. This was a premeditated offence.

"He has a horrendous record with a number of entries for dishonesty."

Deputy District Judge Austin Kennedy told the defendant the custody threshold had been met in the case and he sentenced the defendant to four months in prison.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Austin said: “Shoplifting is a huge problem in this jurisdiction. Millions of pounds are lost each year with people shoplifting.”

He granted leave to appeal the sentence and the defendant was released on his own bail of £500.