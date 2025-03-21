Dunmurry man stole large amount of meat, including stuffed roasts, from Lisburn Eurospar shop to fund his drug habit
James Edward John Bonner, 51, whose address was given as Ballybog Road in Dunmurry, appeared before Lisburn Magistrates Court charged with theft.
The court heard that on June 21, 2024, police attended the Eurospar at Lady Wallace Road in Lisburn following the report of the theft of a large amount of meat.
The defendant was seen entering the store and going to the fridge, where he met another man who handed him a bag.
The defendant filled the bag with several packets of meat, including stuffed roasts.
He then walked towards the doors, lifted two finger donuts and left the store without attempting to pay for the items.
It was stated that the value of the meat stolen was £164.87.
The defendant was identified from CCTV footage. He was interviewed but made no comment.
A defence lawyer told the court: “Meat is easily resalable. This was stolen to fund his drug habit. This was a premeditated offence.
"He has a horrendous record with a number of entries for dishonesty."
Deputy District Judge Austin Kennedy told the defendant the custody threshold had been met in the case and he sentenced the defendant to four months in prison.
Mr Austin said: “Shoplifting is a huge problem in this jurisdiction. Millions of pounds are lost each year with people shoplifting.”
He granted leave to appeal the sentence and the defendant was released on his own bail of £500.