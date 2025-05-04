Dunmurry man warned he faces jail time after failing to appear before Lisburn Magistrates Court

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A judge has warned a defence lawyer that his client could face time in prison after he failed to appear before Lisburn Magistrates Court for sentencing.

Darren Gourley, 41, whose address was given as as Riverdale House in Dunmurry, had pleaded guilty to having no driving licence and using a motor vehicle without insurance.

The court heard that on October 2, 2024 at 4.30pm, police saw a vehicle on the Ballybog Road in Dunmurry and checks showed that the defendant, who was driving the vehicle, had no valid driving licence and no insurance.

It was stated that the defendant had been disqualified from driving for two years in 2019 and had not obtained a valid driving licence once the period of disqualification had ended.

Lisburn courthouse. Pic credit: Google

A defence lawyer told the court he had no reason to offer for the defendant’s non attendance.

District Judge Francis Rafferty said: “He is at risk of a custodial sentence.”

The case was adjourned for one week until May 8.