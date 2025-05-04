Dunmurry man warned he faces jail time after failing to appear before Lisburn Magistrates Court
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Darren Gourley, 41, whose address was given as as Riverdale House in Dunmurry, had pleaded guilty to having no driving licence and using a motor vehicle without insurance.
The court heard that on October 2, 2024 at 4.30pm, police saw a vehicle on the Ballybog Road in Dunmurry and checks showed that the defendant, who was driving the vehicle, had no valid driving licence and no insurance.
It was stated that the defendant had been disqualified from driving for two years in 2019 and had not obtained a valid driving licence once the period of disqualification had ended.
A defence lawyer told the court he had no reason to offer for the defendant’s non attendance.
District Judge Francis Rafferty said: “He is at risk of a custodial sentence.”
The case was adjourned for one week until May 8.