A Dunmurry man has been handed a two-year probation order after being charged with resisting police.

Liam McDonnell, 31, whose address was given as Glenwood Gardens, appeared before Lisburn Magistrates Court on Thursday, January 23, charged with resisting police in the execution of their duty.

The court heard that on February 17, 2024 at 00.13, police were tasked to a domestic incident.

The police entered the house and the defendant became verbally abusive and lashed out at the police.

Lisburn courthouse. Pic credit: Google

He was escorted to the police vehicle, where he began pushing against the officer and kicking out at his legs.

It was stated that the defendant then made a grab for the officer’s utility belt. The officer used an open palm to strike the defendant, believing he was trying to reach a piece of equipment.

Defence told the court: “The police had difficulties getting him into the vehicle and he resisted when they tried to get him seatbelted in.

"Alcohol was an issue in relation to this matter.

"He is aware that the custody sentence threshold had been met.”

The defendant initially refused to give consent to take part in probation, however following consultation with his lawyer, he changed his mind and agreed to probation as a sentencing option.

District Judge Rosie Watters commented: “He should be accepting probation with open arms. I see it as an opportunity.

"This isn’t the first time you have been in trouble,” she told the defendant. “You have been in prison and I assume you don’t want to go back."

Ms Watters imposed a probation order for two years.