Lisburn and Castlereagh City Councillors to share views on digital travel permit at Dublin show

A huge travel show in Dublin is set to hear of the potential “detrimental impact” of the UK’s digital travel permit on Northern Ireland tourism.

The Holiday World Show is a long standing consumer and business exhibition at the RDS, which attracts over 25,000 people and more than 50 international participating exhibitors.

Lisburn and Castlereagh City Council (LCCC) are set to join Belfast City Council (BCC) to promote the the UK region and encourage visitors landing in the Republic of Ireland to travel North.

LCCC regeneration and growth committee chairperson, Alderman Amanda Grehan said: “I don’t believe that the Electronic Travel Authorisation (ETA) scheme is a good thing for visitors to the island of Ireland and I don’t support its use.

Alderman Amanda Grehan has spoken out against the introduction of the Electronic Travel Authorisation (ETA) scheme. Pic credit: McAuley Multimedia

“At Holiday World in Dublin, we will be promoting a fantastic tourism product for Lisburn and Castlereagh, but the implementing of the ETA could potentially have a detrimental impact on tourism into Northern Ireland.

“It should be free travel around the island. We will be saying to tourists perhaps landing in Shannon or Dublin to come up to Northern Ireland, even if they have to pay the ETA small fee, it is worth it to see what we have to offer and don’t be put off.”

In Stormont, Economy Minister Conor Murphy (Sinn Fein) has pressed the Home Office to reconsider its implementation of a new ETA scheme, which went live on January 8.

Visitors from 48 more non EU countries now need to apply for an ETA, which costs £10 per person, before travelling to the UK. The scheme will be rolled out to EU states from April.

A LCCC council spokesperson added: “The council has no agreed position in relation in the implementation of ETA requirements as this is a regional and national government matter.

“Officers will be available to answer all technical enquires as they arise in order to make the visit as seamless as is possible.

“The council in partnership with Visit Belfast will be attending the Holiday World Dublin show to promote the council’s tourism offering to out of state visitors.

“Our presence will showcase the excellent product offering should that be Down Royal, Historic Royal Palaces, Hinch Distillery, Lets Go Hydro, Lisburn LeisurePlex or one of the many others tourist attractions.”