A Dunmurry man has been banned from the roads for two years and ordered to complete 120 hours of community service.

Darren Gourley, aged 41, whose address was given as Riverdale House, appeared before Lisburn Magistrates Court on Thursday, June 26, charged with having no driving licence and driving without insurance.

The court heard that on October 2, 2024 at 4.30pm, police observed a Citreon Berlingo bring driven in the Ballybog Road area of Dunmurry.

The car was stopped and police spoke with the defendant, who was driving the vehicle at the time.

Lisburn courthouse. Pic credit: Google

Checks showed the defendant had no driving licence.

It is understood that the defendant had previously been disqualified from driving by the courts and had failed to reapply for his driving licence at the end of the period of disqualification, the court heard.

The court was also told that the defendant was not named on the insurance for the vehicle.

On the charge of having no driving licence, District Judge Francis Rafferty imposed a fine of £100, as well as an offender’s levy of £15.

On the charge of using a motor vehicle without insurance, Mr Rafferty disqualified the defendant from driving for a period of two years.

Mr Rafferty also ordered that the defendant must complete 120 hours of community service.

During sentencing Mr Rafferty warned the defendant: “This is a direct alternative to prison. If you fail to engage with the Probation Service you will be back before me and option B will take place.