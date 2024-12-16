Dunmurry man with 'shocking record' was found in possession of pregabalin, Lisburn court hears

A Dunmurry man has been handed a deferred sentence after appearing in court to face drugs charges.

George Paul Connor McWilliams, 40, whose address was given as Mosside Road in Dunmurry, appeared before Lisburn Magistrates Court on Thursday December 12, 2024 charged with possession of a Class C drug, namely pregabalin.

The court was told that the defendant was found in possession of the Class C drug on February 3, 2023.

A defence lawyer told the court: “He has a voluminous record but thankfully seems to be figuring things out.

"He has been working, is in a stable relationship, is residing with his parents, and has no other matters before the courts.”

District Judge Rosie Watters said the defendant had “a shocking record”.

During sentencing, Ms Watters told the defendant: “I am going to defer sentence to see if you can stay out of trouble for the next six months.”

Ms Watters deferred the case for sentencing until June 12, 2024.

