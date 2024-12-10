Councillors have raised concerns over a lack of democratic accountability in a new investment programme

Lisburn and Castlereagh councillors have raised concerns of being “nodding dogs” in the delivery of £3m of Stormont money into the local economy.

A proposal from council officials to establish an eight member Local Economic Partnership (LEP) from the business and education sectors was criticised for a lack of “democratic accountability”.

The LEP would help deliver the Department for the Economy’s (DfE) new sub-regional economic plan to generate employment, with proposals from them signed off by council. Councillor Uel Mackin said: “A question on the eight member panel, where does democratic accountability come in to this?

“It looks like businesses on the panel will meet and decide what is best for them, then come to council for us to kibosh (prevent from continuing), it doesn’t make sense.

“We don’t want to just be nodding dogs.”

The LEPs will be tasked with proposing projects, which align with the Economy Minister’s productivity, good jobs, emissions reduction, and regional balance priorities.

These must be agreed by the end of the financial year, ensuring that funding can be drawn down from April 2025.

Between April 2025 and March 2028, DfE and Invest NI have committed to reviewing and approving proposed projects, which will then be delivered via dedicated funding.

The amount of funding is expected to be £3m over three years for Lisburn and Castlereagh, according to its regeneration and growth director.

Alderman James Baird added: “We need to have councillors on this panel. I foresee risk otherwise.

“Businesses on the panel could form together to figure out what suits their needs best.

“There should also be a review timeframe, though I would like to see it set up right from the start.

“I would propose that we have three cross party members on the panel and they can be chosen through the D’Hondt system.”

The proposal was agreed by members, however there was some doubt as to future interest in the panel from the business sector. Councillor Gary Hynds said: “I would ask that there is a public call out to businesses to volunteer on to the panel. “There should be more awareness to gain an uptake. I don’t want some businesses feeling alienated.”