New 3G Pitches Open at Lough Moss Leisure Centre

Local sports clubs have welcomed the official opening of an exciting new 3G pitch at Lough Moss Leisure Centre in Carryduff.

The facility includes a full size GAA pitch and two soccer pitches, providing clubs with a state-of-the-art venue for training and matches.

FP McCann commenced construction last year to upgrade the pitch following an investment of £1.7 million by Lisburn & Castlereagh City Council.

Work included replacing the existing Astro Turf Hockey pitch and creating additional car parking - as well as providing floodlighting; fencing; ball catching netting; pedestrian and vehicle access gates; retaining walls and an access path.

Councillor Jonathan Craig, Chair of the Communities and Wellbeing Committee pictured with representatives from Carryduff Colts FC and Carryduff GAA. Pic credit: LCCC

The pitch has already attracted bookings from many clubs, in particular Carryduff Colts FC and Carryduff GAA who have supported the council throughout the duration of the project.

Councillor Jonathan Craig, Chair of the Communities and Wellbeing Committee said: “The council is delighted to officially open this fantastic new facility, which will make a real difference to clubs in the Carryduff community.

“Taking part in physical activity has a positive impact on our heath and wellbeing so it is essential that we can support clubs who encourage young people to get involved in sport either competitively or just for fun.

Councillor Jonathan Craig, Chair of the Communities and Wellbeing Committee pictured with Elected Members from Castlereagh South District Electoral Area and club representatives from Carryduff Colts FC and Carryduff GAA. Pic credit: LCCC

"I know that many clubs have been looking forward to playing on the pitch and seeing their dream become a reality.

"I would like to thank the Carryduff Colts and Carryduff GAC for their involvement with the project from the early days to the official opening.

"I look forward to watching some games over the coming weeks and seeing the pitch in full action.”