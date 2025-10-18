A man has been arrested following a report of suspicious behaviour in the Dunmurry area on Friday evening.

The arrest was made by officers in the PSNI’s Auto Crime Team.

Chief Inspector Pete Cunningham said: “We received a report on Friday evening, October 17 at approximately 11.40pm that a man was attempting to enter vehicles in the Mount Eagles Park area.

"Officers attended and located a man matching the description that was provided to police.

"He was searched and a quantity of Class C controlled drugs, screwdriver and lock knife were located on his possession. A number of other items were also located on him – believed to have been taken from a nearby vehicle.

"The man, aged 36, was subsequently arrested on suspicion of going equipped for theft, possessing an article with blade or point in a public place, possession of a Class C controlled drug and theft.

"He remains in custody at this time as enquiries continue. We would like to reassure the local community that we take all reports of suspicious activity seriously.

"If something doesn’t look right in your area – or you notice suspicious behaviour, please report it to us immediately so we can investigate thoroughly. Thanks to the local community for promptly reporting this incident, our officers were able to act quickly and arrest this individual – we are grateful to them for their support with this matter.

"Anyone with information that could assist our investigation or noticed suspicious behaviour in the area is asked to contact police on 101, quoting reference number 1806 17/10/25.

"We would also be keen to hear from anyone who may have CCTV or mobile footage of the area shortly before the time of the report that we could review.”