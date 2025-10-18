Northern Ireland R-driver caught travelling at 'ridiculous' speed of 109mph

One of the latest motorists caught for speeding in Northern Ireland was a newly-qualified driver travelling at 109mph, police have revealed.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This means the driver, who was restricted to 45mph, was travelling at 64mph over the speed limit when caught by Road Policing Officers.

A PSNI spokesperson described the latest speeds detected recently by officers as “ridiculous”.

Another driver was caught travelling in excess of 115mph.

Police said all the drivers would be taken to court “with a realistic outcome of losing their licence”.