Northern Ireland R-driver caught travelling at 'ridiculous' speed of 109mph
One of the latest motorists caught for speeding in Northern Ireland was a newly-qualified driver travelling at 109mph, police have revealed.
This means the driver, who was restricted to 45mph, was travelling at 64mph over the speed limit when caught by Road Policing Officers.
A PSNI spokesperson described the latest speeds detected recently by officers as “ridiculous”.
Another driver was caught travelling in excess of 115mph.
Police said all the drivers would be taken to court “with a realistic outcome of losing their licence”.