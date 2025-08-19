Two Dunmurry women who had been convicted of stealing from Marks and Spencer at Sprucefield have each been given suspended prison sentences.

Catherine Allsopp, 35, whose address was given as Glenkeen in Dunmurry, and Toni Allsopp, 33, of Areema Grove in Dunmurry, appeared before Lisburn Magistrates Court for sentencing after having been found guilty of theft during a previous court appearance.

The facts of the case were not opened in court, however, it is understood the defendants were found guilty of stealing clothes and food items to the value of £1,395 from Marks and Spencer at Sprucefield on April 8, 2025.

A defence lawyer for Toni Allsopp stated that she was pregnant with her third child.

He continued: “She has her share of health issues. She was very frank about having a gambling addiction during the pandemic and has recovered from that now.

"She has one theft matter from 2011, some 14 years ago.

"There are clearly mental health issues. She is vulnerable and this has been a very valuable lesson.”

A defence lawyer for Catherine Allsopp stated that she has eight children.

He said: “There was no loss to M&S as the trolley was left behind.

"She has a limited record with one charge of theft in 2009. She has physical health problems, difficulties with her physical and mental health.

“She is incredibly embarrassed to be here.”

During sentencing, District Judge Rosie Watters commented: “It is a challenge to get that much into a trolley. You don’t get any credit for dealing with the matter by pleading guilty.”

Ms Watters sentenced both defendants to eight months in prison, which she suspended for two years.