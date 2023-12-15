The family of Gilford murder victim Eamonn O’Hanlon say the “streets are safer” now his killer is behind bars.

They were commenting after Frank McAlinden was sentenced today (Friday) at Belfast Crown Court. Mr O’Hanlon, aged 36, was fatally stabbed in Gilford, in May 2022.

McAlinden, aged 26, was told he will serve a minimum of 12 years in prison, having previously pleaded guilty to murder.

In a statement issued through the PSNI, the O’Hanlon family thanked everyone for their heartfelt support over the past year and a half. They added: “Eamonn was a much-loved dad, son, brother, uncle, nephew and friend. We have all been robbed of a future with our loved one.

Eamonn O'Hanlon. Photo submitted by PSNI

"He was taken from us in the most brutal and violent way, that no one deserves. And we hope and pray that no other families will have to go through the pain that we have had to endure.

“We, as a family, would like to express our deepest thanks to the Ambulance Service who responded and tried to save Eamonn. We’d like to thank the Police and the investigation team who have supported us through the toughest of journeys, and all in the criminal justice system who have helped us reach this stage.

“No sentence will ever be enough for the loss we have suffered and continue to suffer, but we know that the streets are safer now with Eamonn’s murderer behind bars.”

McAlinden, who previously had an address at The Bell Inn, Cross Houses, Shrewsbury, England, will also serve a concurrent 18-month sentence for possession of an offensive weapon.

The PSNI also welcomed the tariff handed down. Detective Inspector Griffin said: “This investigation has been straightforward in the fact that McAlinden actually presented himself to police later that day, and admitted to stabbing Mr O’Hanlon. It is, however, none the less distressing for all concerned.

“This callous and shocking attack has taken a man’s life. It leaves behind a family, who have lost their loved one and whose lives will never be the same again. I can only hope that today’s sentencing sends a very clear message. Such acts of violence, in any form, simply can’t be and won’t be tolerated.