A spokesperson for the PSNI said: “Police are investigating a suspected arson attack at a house on the Armagh Road, Tandragee, in the early hours of Monday 26th September.

Police and firefighters helped bring a blaze under control in Tandragee, Co Armagh in the early hours of this morning.

"A report was received from a member of the public at around 4.10am that an outbuilding of a vacant house in the area was on fire.

"Officers attended along with colleagues from Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service who brought the blaze under control. There were no reports of any injuries.

"The incident is being treated as arson at this time and officers would ask anyone with any information, or any persons passing through the area by vehicle at the time who may have dash cam footage which could assist them with their enquiries, to contact them at Armagh on 101, quoting reference number 201 26/09/22.”