Eight people are charged in connection with alleged incidents at Muckamore Abbey Hospital
Antrim Magistrates Court was told there are over 8,000 pages of evidence. The cases have been adjourned to October 28.
Charges faced include false imprisonment, neglect, and ill-treatment of mental health patients. The charges relate to 2017.
The accused are: Lynsey Brown (46), of Fairhill Crescent, Newtownabbey; Amy Dougan (38), of The Gables, Randalstown; Jacqueline French (58), of Red Row, near Randalstown; Karen Frew (62), with an address given as Muckamore Abbey; Helen McCrory (60), of Avondale in Antrim town; Linda McKaigue (57), of Radharc An Chairn near Maghera; Eileen Shivers (68), of Creagh Road in Newbridge near Castledawson; Kathleen Patricia White (56), or Rockfield Heights in Connor village near Ballymena.