Elderly man threatened by masked men who broke into his Lisburn home

A man in his 70s was threatened by masked men who broke into his Lisburn home at the weekend.
By Julie-Ann Spence
Published 20th Feb 2024, 11:29 GMT
Detective Sergeant Westbury said: “Police received a report shortly before 11.30pm on Saturday, February 17 that between 10pm and 10.30pm on the same evening, five masked men entered a house in the Saintfield Road area.

“A man, aged in his 70s, who was inside the house at the time, was threatened by the suspects, who were all wearing black clothing, balaclavas and long black gloves.

“The men rummaged through a number of rooms in the house and the rest of the property outside.

Police are appealing for information after an elderly man was threatened by masked men in his Lisburn home. Pic credit: PSNIPolice are appealing for information after an elderly man was threatened by masked men in his Lisburn home. Pic credit: PSNI
Police are appealing for information after an elderly man was threatened by masked men in his Lisburn home. Pic credit: PSNI

"They left on foot without taking anything.

“Although the victim was not physically injured, he was left extremely shaken by what happened.

“We would appeal to anyone who was in the Saintfield Road area on Saturday between 10pm and 10.30pm and noticed anything suspicious, or out of the ordinary, to make contact with police on 101, quoting reference 1900 17/02/24.

“We would also be especially keen to hear from anyone who may have dash-cam, CCTV or mobile footage of the areas during these times that we could review.”