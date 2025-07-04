Elizabeth Emblem: 'poignant and powerful symbol of national gratitude' to RUC and PSNI officers who died in line of duty

Published 4th Jul 2025, 06:00 BST
PSNI Chief Constable Jon Boutcher gives a reading at the 40th anniversary service to remember the nine RUC officers murdered in an IRA attack in Newry in 1985. Photo: Pacemaker Pressplaceholder image
National tribute has been paid to 30 police officers from Northern Ireland who died in the line of duty.

The officers – 28 from the RUC GC and two from the PSNI - have been posthumously awarded the Elizabeth Emblem.

First announced last year, and, conferred by King Charles III, the commemorative emblem is the civilian equivalent of the Elizabeth Cross. It is awarded as a mark of recognition to the next of kin of those who died during the course of undertaking eligible public service.

Today (Friday, July 4) over 100 people have been posthumously recognised across the United Kingdom in only the second ever list published, and the first to include recipients from Northern Ireland.

Commenting, Chief Constable Jon Boutcher said: “Our officers put their lives on the line every day while on duty – protecting the communities they proudly serve – often without forewarning of the potential dangers they may encounter.

“It is with deep humility and respect that we remember these 30 fallen officers – our colleagues and friends who gave their lives in service. Their sacrifice and the enduring grief carried by their families must never be forgotten.

“The Elizabeth Emblem is a poignant and powerful symbol of national gratitude – a recognition not only of the officers’ ultimate sacrifice, but also of the pain their loved ones have been left behind to process and carry.

“Today, I stand with our police families who have lost a loved one – the Elizabeth Emblem serves as a lasting memory of their bravery.

“Many of our fallen colleagues included on the list lost their lives during the Troubles in Northern Ireland – a painful and turbulent chapter in our history. We will honour their memory, and I stand alongside their families in quiet reflection, pride and sorrow.

“The families and loved ones of the officers who have been posthumously honoured have my full support and deepest sympathies.”

