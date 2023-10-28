Register
BREAKING
UK calls for 'pause' in Israel-Hamas conflict but rejects ceasefire
Boris Johnson reveals he is joining GB News
Israel warns civilians as it plans to launch ground offensive
NHS waiting lists could reach 8m by next summer
Senior Tory names himself as MP arrested on suspicion of rape
1.7m people could have dementia in the UK by 2040

Emergency services called to the scene of arson attack in Coalisland apartment block

Police are seeking a person wearing a balaclava who was seen carrying out an arson attack at an apartment complex in Co Tyrone on Friday afternoon (October 27).
By Valerie Martin
Published 28th Oct 2023, 14:39 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Detectives are appealing for information and witnesses following the incident in Coalisland.

Police received a report shortly before 4.45pm, that a person dressed in dark clothing was observed pouring liquid from a can onto a window at one of the apartments in the Platers Hill area, and then set fire to it.

The suspect, who was wearing a black balaclava, then fled the scene on foot.

Most Popular
Detectives are appealing for information and witnesses following an arson attack at an apartment complex in Coalisland. Pcture: PacemakerDetectives are appealing for information and witnesses following an arson attack at an apartment complex in Coalisland. Pcture: Pacemaker
Detectives are appealing for information and witnesses following an arson attack at an apartment complex in Coalisland. Pcture: Pacemaker

Police officers attended the scene, along with colleagues from the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service, who extinguished the blaze.

Read More
Housing Executive invests £8.56m in improving its homes in Mid Ulster area

A PSNI spokesperson said: “Thankfully no one was inside the apartment at the time of the arson attack and no injuries were reported.

"Some minor damage was caused to the inside of the property and a full evacuation of the complex was not required due to the fire being contained.“We are grateful to our colleagues in the Fire Service for tackling this fire which could have had extremely serious consequences for those affected.

"Our enquiries are ongoing and I would appeal to anyone who may be able to assist with our investigation to contact us on 101, quoting reference 1325 27/10/23.”