Police are seeking a person wearing a balaclava who was seen carrying out an arson attack at an apartment complex in Co Tyrone on Friday afternoon (October 27).

Detectives are appealing for information and witnesses following the incident in Coalisland.

Police received a report shortly before 4.45pm, that a person dressed in dark clothing was observed pouring liquid from a can onto a window at one of the apartments in the Platers Hill area, and then set fire to it.

The suspect, who was wearing a black balaclava, then fled the scene on foot.

Detectives are appealing for information and witnesses following an arson attack at an apartment complex in Coalisland. Pcture: Pacemaker

Police officers attended the scene, along with colleagues from the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service, who extinguished the blaze.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “Thankfully no one was inside the apartment at the time of the arson attack and no injuries were reported.

"Some minor damage was caused to the inside of the property and a full evacuation of the complex was not required due to the fire being contained.“We are grateful to our colleagues in the Fire Service for tackling this fire which could have had extremely serious consequences for those affected.