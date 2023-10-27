Housing Executive invests £8.56m in improving its homes in Mid Ulster area

The Housing Executive invested £6.25m on planned maintenance in Mid Ulster District Council area, including stock improvements last year, with a further £2.31m spent on response maintenance.

Executive Chief Executive, Grainia Long, presented the annual Housing Investment Plan (HIP) to council members at their monthly meeting on Thursday.

She said: “We worked hard to support the most vulnerable in our communities with £4.19m invested through the Supporting People programme to fund 48 services provided by partner organisations across the district. This investment provided housing support to 1,044 people last year.

“Across the district, 466 people who presented as homeless were accepted for support last year. Our focus on prevention and early intervention will continue with the aim of providing a sustainable model of provision to prevent homelessness.”

NI Housing Executive is investing £8.56m in improving its homes in Mid Ulster District Council area. Credit: Rui Vieira/PA Wire

Building cohesive, thriving and supportive communities across the district remained a key area of focus in the investment plan for 2022/23.

Ms Long continued: “We were able to support local communities with more than £62k funding through our community grants, community safety and community cohesion programmes.

"We recognise the importance of inclusion and good relations in helping people sustain their tenancies and build strong communities.

“Despite this investment, the gap between housing demand and supply continues to widen and we recognise the importance of continued partnership with councils and the housing sector to find solutions.”

Last year, the Executive invested £2.10m specifically on energy efficiency improvement measures across their own homes with plans to sustain this investment during 2023/24. This investment includes the delivery of one of the largest retrofit programmes across the UK, which will see vast improvements in the energy performance of over 1,000 of our homes across Northern Ireland, including Mid Ulster District.

“In addition to investing in homes and communities in 2022/23, we are also pleased to have been able to support the economic future of Mid Ulster District with a steady, positive impact on employment and local supply chains,” added Ms Long.