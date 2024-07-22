Employee given suspended jail sentence at Dungannon court in 'breach of trust' case
Twenty-eight-year-old Ciaran Conway, from Killins Wood View, Mountfield, Omagh, was also ordered to pay £2,000 compensation to the Department for Infrastructure.
Conway had previously pleaded guilty to two theft charges involving loose chippings and diesel to a total value of £2,000 between August 23 and October 16 last year.
Prosecuting counsel told Dungannon Magistrates Court on Friday that the defendant had dishonestly directed drivers to deliver loose chippings to sites in the Omagh area without the department's permission, resulting in a loss of £2,000.
A defence lawyer stressed Conway has no previous convictions and could lose his employment as a result of this case.
He described the defendant as hard working who hoped to put this matter behind him in due course.
He added that the pre-sentence report had noted that there was no likelihood of him re-offending.
District Judge Peter Magill said the court took a serious view of theft by an employee in a breach of trust case.
Mr Magill said Conway had also put the three drivers in an "invidious position" but against this he came before the court with no criminal convictions.
Imposing the suspended jail sentence, the District Judge told Conway that if he kept out of trouble for the next three years he would hear no more about the matter.
"I feel you will stay out of trouble," he added.