A number of public artworks in Larne have been defaced – just a few days after they were completed.

The pieces were added to the A8 underpass pillars at Narrow Gauge Road in the town as part of a new street art festival, which ran from July 26-28.

Over 28 international, national and local street artists took part in the Hit the Coast paint jam, which was delivered under the Revitalising Town Centres project that is 90 percent funded by the Department of Communities and 10 percent funded by Mid and East Antrim Borough Council.

A family-friendly festival party was held at the site on July 28 with visitors enjoying entertainment, food vendors and music.

Offensive language was written over one of the public artworks in Larne. Photo: Submitted

The “amazing talent” of the artists was also praised by officers from the PSNI’s neighbourhood team who attended the event.

However, passers-by were dismayed to see that by Tuesday morning, several of the artworks had been daubed with offensive language and imagery.

Mid and East Antrim Borough Council said it was “extremely disappointed” by the vandalism. “The unique artworks – which were developed over the three day event last week – transformed the underpass area and fostered community engagement and pride whilst celebrating the wonderful work of both local and international artists,” a spokesperson for the local authority added.

