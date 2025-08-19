Ex-soldier from Newtownabbey accused of exposing himself to Royal Victoria Hospital nurses fails in bail application

A former soldier accused of exposing himself to three nurses in a Belfast hospital has failed in a bid to be released from custody.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Lee Scott Dorrington, 50, was refused bail on Tuesday amid claims he also tried to get into the female victims’ work station.

Police said the defendant, a crack cocaine user, targeted the nurses at the Royal Victoria Hospital and told them: “I want you to look at it.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dorrington, of an address in Newtownabbey, faces charges of indecent exposure and resisting arrest.

The Royal Victoria Hospital in Belfast. Picture: Google

Belfast Magistrates’ Court heard the defendant contacted police on April 5 this year, stating he was going to either self-harm or “hurt someone”.

Officers took him to the Royal where he was left in a triage room with three female nurses.

With Dorrington having already attended the hospital repeatedly for a knee injury, he was informed that no further treatment was available.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

An investigating detective said: “Without being asked or instructed, he took off his trousers and underwear, exposing himself to the nurses.

"He said ‘I want you to look at it’ as he did so.”

Dorrington remained in a state of exposure for about a minute until police were contacted, the court heard.

"He also attempted to enter the nurses’ station before security staff removed him from the hospital,” the detective added.

Dorrington allegedly phoned police again the following day, declaring that felt violent, unafraid of prison and ready to go out to hurt someone. He was then detained at his home after a struggle with the arresting officer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Opposing bail, police described the defendant as an alcoholic who had also taken crack cocaine when arrested.

Deputy District Judge Liam McStay was told he is an ex-soldier who has previously been offered help by the Royal British Legion.

Based on his lifestyle of alcohol and drug abuse, police predicted that he is likely to be taken to hospital again in future.

"He could easily be placed in front of the same three female nurses who alleged that he exposed himself with little prior warning,” the detective said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Defence barrister Sean O’Hare accepted his client has “complex needs” but stressed he has been alcohol and drug-free over the last four months spent in custody.

However, Judge McStay ruled that Dorrington must remain in custody.