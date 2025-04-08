Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A former soldier allegedly exposed himself to three female nurses and declared “I want you to look at it,” a court has heard.

Police claimed Lee Scott Dorrington, 50, also tried to get into their work station at the Royal Victoria Hospital in Belfast.

The defendant, of an address in Newtownabbey, was remanded in custody on charges of indecent exposure and resisting arrest.

Belfast Magistrates’ Court heard Dorrington first contacted police last Saturday, stating he was going to either self-harm or “hurt someone”.

The Royal Victoria Hospital. Picture: Google

Officers took him to the Royal where he was left in a triage room with three female nurses.

With Dorrington having already attended the hospital up to eight times in the previous week for a knee injury, medical staff informed him no further treatment was available.

A PSNI constable claimed: “Without being asked or instructed to do so, the defendant took off his trousers and underwear, exposing himself to the nurses.

“He stated ‘I want you to look at it’ as he did so.”

Dorrington allegedly remained in a state of exposure for about a minute until police were contacted.

"He attempted to enter the nurses station before being removed from the premises by security staff,” the constable added.

It was claimed that he phoned police again on Sunday, saying that he felt violent, unafraid of prison and ready to go out to hurt someone.

He was then detained at his home following a struggle with the arresting officer.

Defence lawyer Norman Shannon insisted any exposure in the hospital was unintentional due to Dorrington’s state of intoxication.

"He keeps falling down and injuring himself, he’s obsessed and fixated by his knee,” the solicitor said.

"When he pulled his trousers down to show the knee his boxers came down accidentally. It was not deliberate, he was drunk at the time.”

Mr Shannon disclosed that Dorrington formerly served with the British Army in Afghanistan and now suffers from post-traumatic stress disorder.

"He apologises, it was not deliberate and he cannot remember the incident. He’s more a risk to himself than anyone else.”

Bail was refused, however, due to the risk of re-offending.

Remanding Dorrington in custody until May 6, District Judge Steven Keown said: “The emergency services, hard pressed as they are, must be protected from people like him.”