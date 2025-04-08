Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Antrim and Newtownabbey councillors have approved proposed holiday closures for household recycling centres in the borough for 2025/26.

The borough council’s Operations Committee, which met at Antrim Civic Centre, on Monday evening, agreed closures would remain unchanged during the next 12 months and will take place on July 12, Christmas Day and Boxing Day.

Speaking at the meeting, Antrim DUP Alderman John Smyth asked what time the recycling centres close at present. He was told that they are open until 8pm.

Michael Laverty, director of sustainability, said the local authority is seeking to have “uniform opening” for the council-owned recycling centres.

O’Neill Road household recycling centre. Pic: Google.

The council has ratified a decision to reduce the opening hours of its five household recycling centres in a bid to cut costs saying it would result in a saving of £30,000 on staffing costs and £40,000 from waste reduction.

Currently, the borough’s recycling centres are open Monday to Saturday, from 9am until 8pm, with Bruslee in Newtownabbey, operating on Sundays, from 9am until 5pm and Newpark, Antrim, from noon until 5pm. The centres only accept waste from residents in the borough.

The plan is to reduce opening hours to operate from 10am until 6pm, Monday to Saturday. On Sundays, Bruslee and Newpark will be available from noon until 5pm.

Sinn Fein has opposed the plan to open later in the morning and close earlier.

Mr Laverty said that negotiations with staff and trade unions are “ongoing”. He indicated he “original concept came from staff ” at the sites, which he noted, was “backed up by data from vehicle counters”.

“But there is a formal process to go through which we are just undertaking at the minute,” he stated.

Airport Sinn Fein Cllr Maighréad Ní Chonghaile commented: “I remember thinking it was strange at the time we were going with recommendations but taking a way forward, and consultation with the workforce would happen in retrospect. Is that a normal way of going? Is it not done the other way round?”

The director explained: “We would bring a proposal to yourselves first and carry out a formal process.”

Michelle Weir, Local Democracy Reporter

