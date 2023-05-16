Register
‘Extremely dangerous activity’ warning after Woodburn Reservoir incidents

NI Water is warning key services could be disrupted due to vandalism and anti-social behaviour at Woodburn Reservoir, Carrickfergus.

By The Newsroom
Published 16th May 2023, 15:46 BST
Updated 16th May 2023, 15:46 BST

The company has issued an appeal for the public to be vigilant after recent incidents which have included the use of quad bikes and scramblers.

Gary Presho, NI Water supply manager, said: “NI Water strictly prohibits the use of scramblers or quad bikes on the site and would urge those involved to cease this activity immediately.

"What may seem like harmless fun is in actual fact an extremely dangerous activity. The whole community needs to help us put a stop to this behaviour before it impacts on vital water services or causes a serious accident.

Woodburn reservoir. Picture: Michael CooperWoodburn reservoir. Picture: Michael Cooper
Woodburn reservoir. Picture: Michael Cooper

“NI Water depends on the common sense and goodwill of those using the site to treat it with respect. It is a shame that the selfish acts of a few are impacting on the enjoyment of the many who visit the reservoir.

"This activity, plus recent incidents of vandalism at the site, has been reported to the PSNI and we are actively working with them for a permanent resolution.

Anti-social behaviour can have serious consequences. Someone could get injured or key services could be disrupted which is a needless drain on limited resources that could be better invested elsewhere. If such behaviour were to continue, NI Water would have to consider securing the area.

“We understand people want to make the most of this scenic area, particularly over the summer months, but we would ask everyone to respect the area and other users.”

Vandalism or inappropriate behaviour can be reported to the PSNI on 101 or Waterline 03457 440088.